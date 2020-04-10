Police: Woman put Easter eggs full of porn in mailboxes

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WESH/Hearst/CNN) - A woman in Florida was arrested for allegedly putting explicit content in mailboxes.

Authorities said they nearly caught the woman in the act of putting Easter eggs and other materials in mailboxes. (Source: FCSO/WESH/Hearst/CNN)

Deputies said she filled plastic Easter eggs with pornographic images.

“Pretty bizarre, pretty deranged zealousness,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.

He said his detectives almost caught 42-year-old Abril Cestoni in the act, moments after she allegedly placed unwanted pornographic materials in mailboxes throughout the area Wednesday night. Evidence was also recovered from her vehicle.

At various times, the suspect claimed to be a church but was also ranting against churches, claiming the explicitly sexual pictures in plastic Easter eggs were her way of calling out church leaders she believes are engaged in illicit behavior.

“She claims that the Bible is being rewritten, that there is homosexuality in the church. And she felt that they were not teaching the word of God,” Staly said.

As more and more citizens called to say they discovered their mailbox flags up, the strange materials inside, the sheriff worried the actions were to create fear in the days of COVID-19, “putting things out that they know people are going to open and touch, and so that concerned us a lot.”

The sheriff says suspect Cestoni does not appear to be symptomatic for the virus, but clearly has other issues.

They said she admitted driving around for hours at a time, going into mailboxes, leaving behind the disturbing materials and other oddities

Copyright 2020 WESH and Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved.