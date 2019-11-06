Police: Woman threatened to shoot up state building after she was denied gun permit

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A Fort Myers woman accused of threatening to shoot workers at the Florida Department of Agriculture in Tallahassee was arrested Tuesday.

Investigators say 49-year old Carole Prevost Cesaire made the threats during a phone call with an ag department worker at the Rhodes Building, after learning she was being denied a concealed weapons permit and statewide firearm license.

Prevost Cesaire called the license division on October 25, 2018 to check on the status of her application. That’s when the licensing employee told her she was denied the licenses because she is not a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. When she demanded her money back, the employee told her it was not refundable. Ag department investigators say that’s when Prevost Cesaire became irate and started screaming “you will die before I lose money” and threatening she was going to “shoot the office.”

In the past year, detectives tried to make contact with Prevost Cesaire and track her down at her last known addresses in Cape Coral and Fort Myers but were unsuccessful for months. They finally found her in September living with a cousin in Fort Myers. She was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Leon County jail, before being released on her own recognizance Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.

