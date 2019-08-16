Police are investigating 2 suspicious packages around a downtown New York subway station

New York (CNN) - Bomb squad officers are responding Friday morning to two suspicious packages found in downtown New York, a law enforcement official said.

One package was found at Fulton and William streets, and the other was found on the nearby subway platform that serves the 2 and 3 trains, the official said.

There was no immediate guidance as to what might be in the packages, the official said.

A New York Police Department emergency services unit also responded around 7:15 a.m. ET to the scene, the official said.

Three New York Fire Department units also have been sent to the scene of the police investigation near the Fulton Street subway complex, a department spokesperson said.

Subway trains are bypassing the area for now.