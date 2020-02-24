Police are looking into suspected burglary attempts in Marianna, Florida

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Officers with the Marianna Police Department responded to an attempted burglary call at a home on Stuart Avenue on Sunday.

Officers discovered that a white male, dressed in all black, had attempted to enter the house from the back door. One of the children inside heard someone at the door and turned on the porch light. The suspect jumped from the porch and ran away.

A neighbor said they saw a suspicious vehicle parked near their home around the time of alleged burglary attempt. They described the vehicle as a small, older model, dark pickup truck, with loud exhaust. They added that the truck was seen quickly leaving the area just before police arrived.

Shortly after, just a block away, someone on Miltonia Avenue reported they heard a knock at her front door. When she didn't respond, she heard a knock at the front window. Officers arrived but were unable to locate any other person on the property.

Due to the location and time frame of both suspicious events, police believe them to be related. The suspect was described as a middle aged white male, about six feet tall with a medium build, and a dark colored beard.

MPD is asking for the public’s help if they have any additional information related to this incident. The police would like to remind all everyone to keep their doors locked and if any suspicious activity is observed contact them immediately.

