Police arrest man after catching him trying to enter cars for theft

By WCTV Eyewitness News

December 5, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Police Department has arrested 23-year-old Polo Thompson for allegedly trying to open car doors to commit theft.

Police first responded to a call on Norman Drive late Tuesday night. Upon arrival, they found Thompson checking handles on several vehicles. Officials said they were able to detain him without incident. Witnesses say they were able to catch Thompson via video surveillance trying to open car doors.

VPD released this statement after the arrest, hoping to warn car owners to lock their doors at night...

“We are thankful the witness called this suspicious activity in immediately allowing officers to get on scene and actually observe the offender in action. Everyone needs to ensure they are locking their vehicle doors and never leave anything of value in plain sight.”

Thompson is being held in the Lowndes County Jail.