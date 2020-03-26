Police calls, arrests drop dramatically in Leon County

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 26, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office and Tallahassee Police Department are seeing a dramatic drop in calls and making fewer arrests as people hunker down because of coronavirus.

The sheriff's office has seen about a 30% drop in calls, according to spokesman Shade McMillian.

The Leon County Daily Booking Report, which typically includes several dozen arrests, has reflected that change. In recent days, only about a dozen or fewer people have been booked into the jail.

McMillian says people are staying out of trouble since they're staying home. He also attributes the drop to limits on gatherings of 10 or more people. These social interactions are often what lead to crimes and arrests, according to McMillian.

Patrol officers with Tallahassee Police Department are getting fewer calls too, according to spokesman Kevin Bradshaw.

Bradshaw points out fewer cars on the road means fewer crashes as well.

Across the country, police are reporting similar scenarios as people are ordered to stay at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and San Francisco are among cities reporting a steep drop in crime.

