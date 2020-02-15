Police concerned for welfare of missing teen

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department's Special Victims Unit is looking for

information on the location of Isaiah Earl. He is 15 year old and there is concern for his welfare.

Earl was last seen on Friday around the 2600 Block of Hartsfield Road.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, green shoes and no shirt.

He about 5 and a half feet and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Call TPD at (850) 891-4200 if you have any information.