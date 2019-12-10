Police engage active shooter in Jersey City; police officer shot

By: CBSNewYork

December 10, 2019

JERSEY CITY (CBSNewYork) — A lengthy gun battle is underway in Jersey City.

A police officer has been shot, according to New Jersey State Police. The officer’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

The incident is still developing and shots were reported being fired in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Drive and Bayview Avenue. It began at approximately 12:40 p.m.

Dozens of shots could be heard going off as police continued to engage the suspect.

JUST IN: Massive police response right now in New Jersey after active shooter was called in possible hostage situation. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/QXKRoUs0v3 — Mark Kennedy ���� (@RealMarkKennedy) December 10, 2019

“I got caught in a one way street with a bunch of cars and I was wondering why nobody was moving. And all of a sudden I heard it. All the shots started. Shots started ringing out. When I heard it, I see people running. I got out of the car and I see cops ducked down, and cops getting out of the way,” witness Brian Clark said. “And I’m wondering why, what the hell? So I get out of my car and I see it, and I heard it – pow pow pow pow pow – then I realized I was in a shootout. I never heard that many shots in my life. It was like I was in a war zone.”

Massive police response to an alleged police involved shooting in Jersey City today.... pic.twitter.com/0gOqWHbWTh — Once Again RUfanEsq. (@fparisi14) December 10, 2019

Authorities are searching for two shooters, one man and one woman.

Video posted to social media shows police officer responding as multiple shots can be heard going off.

Breaking: @ATF_Newark Agents responding to reports of an active shooter in Jersey City, NJ. pic.twitter.com/lC48sne5ov — ATF Newark (@ATF_Newark) December 10, 2019

South district Jersey City schools were placed on lockdown. On Twitter, JCPS said that all students and staff were safe.

We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers. Keep all those involved in your thoughts. — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) December 10, 2019

The New Jersey State PBA has tweeted out a request for prayers right now for Jersey City officers.

