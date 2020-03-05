Police investigate pedestrian crash on West Tennessee Street

By WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating crash involving a pedestrian on West Tennessee Street.

The incident happened at around 5:38am at the intersection of Bronough Street. TPD says the pedestrian is being checked out at the hospital at this time. Right now, there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Officials say there's only one westbound lane open on West Tennessee street. They are recommending motorists to avoid the area until further notice.