Police investigate shooting near Cascades Park

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

Police are investigating a shooting near Cascades Park that left two people with non life-threatening injuries Saturday night.

According to an officer on scene, the shooting happened away from the park, but the victims ran to Cascades afterwards. They are in stable condition.

The park is still open but police couldn't provide any information about the suspect. Crews working with A&E's "Live PD" program responded to the scene. Viewers could see TPD officers talking with the victims, EMTs working to treat injuries, and investigators working to see where the suspect might be.

