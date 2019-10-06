Police investigate threatening social media post

By WCTV Eyewitness News

September 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a social media post that threatens to carry out a shooting.

Officials say the person who sent the complaint said their child got screen shots from a social media post talking about a threat at Lincoln High School. Due to the possible threat, TPD called Leon County School Safety and Security, Leon County Sheriff's Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the FBI to assist in the investigation.

A few days before TPD knew about the threat, agencies in Pennsylvania and California carried out investigations of their own because both states have a "Lincoln High School." An arrest was even made by authorities in Pennsylvania in reference to the threat.

Right now, it does not appear that the threat was directed to Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, but TPD says they will continue to monitor and investigate in the event that more people receive threats.