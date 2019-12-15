Police investigating shooting scare at Tallahassee apartment

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

Police are looking for someone accused of shooting at an apartment with a child inside Saturday night.

According to Tallahassee Police, the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Trimble Road.

Two women, a man, and a girl were inside the apartment at the time, according to a news release. Nobody was hurt.

TPD is asking anyone with information to contact them at Crime Stoppers or (850) 891- 4200.