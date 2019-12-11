Police kill barricaded gunman who shot Pennsylvania trooper

Authorities say a gunman who barricaded himself inside his house after shooting a Pennsylvania State Police trooper has been shot and killed.

State police say the 68-year-old man fired at troopers multiple times throughout a 14-hour standoff in rural northern Pennsylvania. They say police shot and killed him around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The dead gunman was later identified as Delos Lowe. Lowe’s friend said he suffered from mental illness and had stopped taking his medication.

Troopers had been conducting a welfare check at the home when they were met with gunfire. One trooper was hit. He’s listed in stable condition at the hospital.

