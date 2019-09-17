Police officer dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Authorities confirmed an officer with the Tuscaloosa Police Department shot Monday has died from his injuries.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced Monday evening that 40-year-old Dornell Cousette died in the line of duty. Cousette is a 13-plus year veteran of the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

The incident began after 6 p.m. Monday. Assistant Police Chief Mitt Tubbs said Cousette received information about a wanted suspect in Tuscaloosa around 6:23 p.m. Monday.

When Cousette responded to the location, he saw the suspect - who has not yet been identified - on the front porch of the residence.

Tubbs said the suspect then fled into the house and Cousette followed him. Once inside the house, gunshots were exchanged. Police said the suspect was also wounded in the exchange of gunfire.

“He was a great officer. Everyone loved him. You could tell by the number of people that arrived at the hospital. He was well thought of throughout the department. He was a hero,” Tubbs said.

No other details about the suspect are known, other than he was wanted on felony charges.

