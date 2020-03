By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are investigating an armed robbery at the Circle K gas station near Capital Circle NE and Miccosukee Rd.

Police say they received the call of the robbery around 6:11 Friday morning.

Right now, WCTV does not know if anyone was injured or how many suspects are involved.

