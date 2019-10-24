Police question Taco Bell suspect in series of overnight fires

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Tallahassee police and firefighters are looking into four suspicious fires that happened overnight, coming within hours after a victim was set on fire in an attack at the Taco Bell on South Monroe Street.

The fire department says two cars were set on fire on West Gaines Street. A church was found on fire on Hillsborough Street. A car and a dumpster were set on fire outside the Mag Lab on Paul Dirac Drive.

Finally, another fire was found at 1507 Lake Avenue.

Tallahassee Fire Chief Jerome Gaines confirms TFD is investigating a series of suspicious fires overnight and is still investigating whether they are linked.

Gaines says his department is working with the State Fire Marshal to investigate the fires.

Police spokesman Damon Miller says TPD investigators are questioning the suspect in the Taco Bell attack about the other fires.

Mia Williams was taken into custody at about 5 a.m. Thursday, near Pensacola Street and White Drive.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.

