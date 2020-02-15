Police searching for missing person Robert Jackson

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department is looking for missing person Robert Henry Jackson. The Special Victims Unit is tasked with finding information on his current or recent whereabouts.

Jackson was last seen on Thursday on Midyette Road in the 2000s block. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, and blue and white shoes. He also has Chicago related tattoos on his forearms.

TPD says, Jackson was driving 2004 Gold Chevy Impala with a Florida tag of LELP08.

The missing person flier is attached as "MP flier Robert Henry Jackson."

Call the Tallahassee Police Department at (850) 891-4200 if you have any information.