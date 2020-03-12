Police searching for suspect accused of entering home and shooting homeowner in leg

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

Police are searching for a suspect accused of entering a townhome and shooting someone in the leg.

Tallahassee Police confirmed with WCTV the shooting happened Thursday evening in the 1300 Block of Warrior Way. That's the Indian Village complex not far from Doak-Campbell Stadium.

According to TPD, the victim was taken to the hospital with believed non-life threatening injuries. Police say a "rough" description of the suspect was a male, Hispanic, in his 20s.

