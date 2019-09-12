Police: Stabbing suspect says he “wigged out,” saw demons

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – WCTV is learning new details about the mental state of the man accused of stabbing five co-workers at a Tallahassee business.

Antwann Brown, 41, faces five charges of first degree attempted murder after police say he attacked employees with a pocket knife Wednesday morning at Dyke Industries.

Brown shared information about his family, mental health and employment history while talking to Tallahassee police after his arrest.

Brown told police he had a “gift” which allowed him to see into a person’s soul, according to the interview notes in his probable cause affidavit.

The suspect told police he was previously diagnosed with two mental illnesses and took prescription medication for them, but stopped in March.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Brown described to investigators how he entered a dark place, “wigged out” and began to stab everything in front of him. He told police he was able to see the demons in the people who he stabbed. He also said the victims had wronged him or other previous employees.

Detectives say Brown described his attack in detail, how some of the victims fought back, how their efforts were ineffective, and said they were “scared.”

The affidavit also details Brown’s conversation with his pastor, who he called just before the alleged attacks.

According to the document, Brown said he had a “gift” to see into a person’s soul. He also said his pastor had stolen his ability to sing, and he called the pastor to confront him because his soul was evil.

Police say the attack may have been triggered by a workplace argument.

Brown clocked in to work at the plant at 8 am, but got into a dispute with a manager and was asked to clock out.

He left at 8:20 a.m. but then returned about 10 minutes later. Police say that’s when he started stabbing coworkers, appearing to target certain victims.

Brown made a first appearance in Leon County court Thursday morning. A judge ordered him held without bond.

