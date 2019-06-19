Poll: Half of Americans think about quitting job at least once

By: Ivanhoe Broadcast News

A CBS News poll found more than half of Americans with full-time jobs daydream about leaving at least once in a while. Some of the most common reasons people have for leaving are because of relationships, lack of management recognition or feeling bored and unchallenged by work.

But, how you quit makes a huge difference.

The average person changes jobs 12 times during their career. 46% of workers surveyed by Ranstad said that they had considered quitting their job.

But, what do you need to say before you say, "I quit"?

First, check your emergency fund; make sure you can pay several months of expenses. Experts say, in theory, if you are looking to earn $60,000 a year, your job search could take six months - one month for every $10,000 in salary.

Next, look for a temporary income to have a steady cash flow. Things like a part-time bookkeeper or get jobs through social media apps.

Certified financial planner Newlin Archinal says to check the benefits that you will be leaving behind.

"Vacation time, number one. A lot of employers provide paid vacation and if you walk away from that, you've just left money on the table," Archinal explained.

Also, look into continuation of your health coverage and what are the implications for your retirement plans if you borrowed money from your 401K.

When you do quit, give your employer at least a two-week notice and put it in writing. When looking for your new employer, compare 401K contributions and look into other health benefits.

If you would rather stay, look into finding a different position or changing job duties. Or, even, try to get a raise.