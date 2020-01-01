Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me

Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her.

In his new year’s wishes to the public in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday, Francis confessed to losing patience with the woman while he was strolling in the square Tuesday evening to admire the holiday decorations.

Cameras captured the scene when the woman, from behind a barrier, reached out and grabbed the pope’s hand, pulling him violently toward her.

Francis reacted sharply, slapping her hand so she would let him go.

He later said he was sorry for the “bad example" of impatience he gave.

