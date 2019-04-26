Port St. Joe fire department helping hurricane victims still struggling after Michael

By: Richie Pergolizzi | WCTV Eyewitness News

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Some Hurricane Michael survivors throughout the panhandle are still without basic needs. On Friday, the Highland View Fire Department helped handout essentials to residents, offering food and supplies for families.

The supplies came from Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

The Highland View Volunteer Fire Station turned into a food pantry Friday where people were able to get the essentials - food, water clothes - that they need to sustain some sense of normalcy.

One single mother of two, who has been living in a trailer since the storm, is struggling to make ends meet but says she's grateful for the outpouring of support.

"I only come here once every two weeks or so just because I don't want to over do it," said Mylissa Brake. "I only get the things that I need, which is snacks for my kids, baby shampoo. I don't get anything for me.

The Highland View Fire Department will be providing necessities to affected residents every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4-6 p.m.