Possible tornado in Gadsden County following Wednesday's severe weather

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

April 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- There were at least two reports of wind damage associated with a possible tornado in Gadsden County Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Gadsden County at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday as rotation appeared to have tightened with the storm as it moved northeast. Three minutes later, meteorologists at the NWS found possible debris aloft on the radar, indicative of a tornado. Fifteen minutes later, the warning was extended into Decatur County as the storm continued to show rotation and possible debris signatures.

7:37 PM: Circulation has tightened up on radar. Those in Attapulgus need to seek shelter! #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/A4159Z2QEf — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) April 29, 2020

The rotation broadened out and the warning was allowed to expire at 7:58 p.m.

A volunteer fire department spotted a tornado crossing Highway 267, five miles northeast of Gretna, according to the NWS. There was also report of damage four miles northeast of Gretna.

Wednesday 4/29/20 - Damage reports coming in from a tornado in Gadsden County between 7:30 and 8:00pm (see map). *SO FAR*, they are mainly downed trees, but reports are still coming in. The storm weakened as it moved northeast into Decatur County. pic.twitter.com/NCpCMryvP5 — Mike McCall (@WCTVMike) April 30, 2020

The NWS plans to do a survey of the likely tornado damage in the area Thursday, according to a public information statement released Wednesday evening.

"A preliminary rating will be made available after meteorologists have had the opportunity to investigate the damage Thursday," the statement said.