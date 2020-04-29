Possible tornado in Gadsden County following Wednesday's severe weather

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 10:05 PM, Apr 29, 2020

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather
April 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- There were at least two reports of wind damage associated with a possible tornado in Gadsden County Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Gadsden County at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday as rotation appeared to have tightened with the storm as it moved northeast. Three minutes later, meteorologists at the NWS found possible debris aloft on the radar, indicative of a tornado. Fifteen minutes later, the warning was extended into Decatur County as the storm continued to show rotation and possible debris signatures.


The rotation broadened out and the warning was allowed to expire at 7:58 p.m.

A volunteer fire department spotted a tornado crossing Highway 267, five miles northeast of Gretna, according to the NWS. There was also report of damage four miles northeast of Gretna.


The NWS plans to do a survey of the likely tornado damage in the area Thursday, according to a public information statement released Wednesday evening.

"A preliminary rating will be made available after meteorologists have had the opportunity to investigate the damage Thursday," the statement said.

 