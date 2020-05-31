Possible tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

May 31, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical storm in the eastern Pacific Ocean near Guatemala City, Guatemala that is expected to move into the Gulf and potentially redevelop into a tropical system.

8:05 AM EDT/7:05 AM CDT Special Tropical Weather Outlook: Medium chance of tropical cyclone formation over the Bay of Campeche during the next few days. Regardless of formation, heavy rainfall will continue over portions of southern Mexico https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/sdtcJxNpyH — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 31, 2020

Tropical Storm Amanda made landfall in Guatemala Sunday morning, according to the NHC. The primary threat will be heavy rain as the low moves inland. The mountainous terrain will have an impact on its circulation and a decrease in wind intensity is very likely in the near term.

The remnants are expected to emerge over the Bay of Campeche Monday. With the warm water temperatures and expected weak shear, there is the potential for reorganization into a tropical cyclone.

The forecast is uncertain and tricky with some ensemble guidance giving a wide range of solutions. It will continue to be watched over the next few days. The NHC is giving the system a 40% chance of development over the next two days, and a 50% chance over the next five days.