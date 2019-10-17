Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 altering games over weekend

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports
October 17, 2019
With the threat of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 hitting the Big Bend this weekend, several area high school football games have been altered.
The following games have been altered from the original schedule: Leon vs. Navarre at Gene Cox Stadium (Monday, 6 p.m.)
Sneads at Port St. Joe (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
Niceville at Chiles (Monday, 6 p.m.)
Rickards at Florida High (Friday, 6 p.m.)
Lincoln at Crestview (Monday, 7 p.m.)
The following games are still to be played as scheduled: Clearwater Academy at Madison County
Miller County vs. Stewart County
Southland at Valwood
Pensacola vs. FAMU DRS at Bragg Memorial
JPII vs. Munroe at Corry Field
Brookwood vs. Deerfield-Windsor
Turner County at Clinch County
Lanier vs. Irwin
Marianna at Maclay
Godby at Dothan
The storm has also affected the scheduled for Florida State athletics this weekend:
FSU men's basketball exhibition against State College of Florida has been moved up to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 17.
FSU softball's fall game against Chipola has been cancelled.