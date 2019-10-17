Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 altering games over weekend

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

October 17, 2019

With the threat of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 hitting the Big Bend this weekend, several area high school football games have been altered.

The following games have been altered from the original schedule:



Leon vs. Navarre at Gene Cox Stadium (Monday, 6 p.m.)



Sneads at Port St. Joe (Thursday, 7 p.m.)



Niceville at Chiles (Monday, 6 p.m.)



Rickards at Florida High (Friday, 6 p.m.)



Lincoln at Crestview (Monday, 7 p.m.) The following games are still to be played as scheduled:



Clearwater Academy at Madison County



Miller County vs. Stewart County



Southland at Valwood



Pensacola vs. FAMU DRS at Bragg Memorial



JPII vs. Munroe at Corry Field



Brookwood vs. Deerfield-Windsor



Turner County at Clinch County



Lanier vs. Irwin



Marianna at Maclay



Godby at Dothan The storm has also affected the scheduled for Florida State athletics this weekend:

FSU men's basketball exhibition against State College of Florida has been moved up to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 17.



FSU softball's fall game against Chipola has been cancelled.