NHC issues tropical storm warnings, watches for Big Bend as potential system looms in gulf

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

Oct. 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- There is great likelihood that a broad area of low pressure in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has the potential to be a tropical storm, prompting the National Hurricane Center to issue advisories along with watches and warnings along the Big Bend coastline Thursday morning.

The low was 620 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River according to the 11 a.m. advisory on Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen. Maximum sustained winds were at 35 mph, but the Hurricane Center is expecting this low to become a tropical storm Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. We will have more details later.