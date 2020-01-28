Power Forward Speaker Series 2020: How Diamandis has Impacted People in Our Community

Rows upon rows of boxes outside of Golden Lighting in Tallahassee are a sign of business savvy and success. But six short years ago, it wasn't always like this.

Peter Diamandis seen on day two of Summit LA18 in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Yuh-Mei Hutt, the company's President, will be the first to tell you.

"I, myself, was in professional slump," Hutt says, sitting at her office desk on a Thursday afternoon. "I didn't know what to do with my business. I wasn't sure how to grow it in this time of great uncertainty and change, and I worried a lot about the future."

Yuh-Mei needed a way to focus the direction of Golden Lighting. Thanks to a recommendation, she found that light. It was a program founded by Peter Diamandis.

Diamandis runs a graduate-level Silicon Valley institute called Singularity University. Sure, it's not your typical college -- no huge lecture halls and all-nighters. It's a place where people gather to develop concepts, and subsequently technologies, that help solve the world's problems.

Yuh-Mei believes it changed her business, and her life.

"What that did was give me a whole new perspective on the world," Hutt says as her face lights up. "We're definitely growing ... we've grown every year for the past three years. I do attribute a lot of it to the perspective shift that I got from Peter Diamandis."

That University is just one of over 20 companies and corporations that Diamandis has conceived - and part of the reason he was named to Fortune 500's list of the top-50 greatest leaders in the world. A man who has worked on projects with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, earned praise from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and helped Stephen Hawking experience zero-gravity for the first time ... is coming to Tallahassee.

"We're really excited," Dr. Gary Ostrander says, finishing up his work on a Friday.

Dr. Gary Ostrander's office sits in a pristine location in the College of Research on Florida State University's campus. The sunset in the window looks like a painting.

The FSU College of Research, FSU College of Business, and First Commerce Credit Union played substantial rolls in getting Diamandis to speak at Ruby Diamond.

"I always try to put people in front of our students who have had great successes and tell them 'You are where our students want to be. Tell them how to get there," Dr. Ostrander says, sitting at his desk.

Ostrander is one of hundreds planning to attend the event.

"Even for the students who don't engage in a conversation with him or are just sitting there quietly, they can see that someone had a vision, a bold, audacious idea and brought it to fruition," Ostrander says. "That gives them a model that they can follow and hopefully sustain."

The Power Forward Speaker Series event will take place on February 4, 2020. It starts at 3:30p.m. inside the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall on FSU's campus. Tickets are available now on the First Commerce Credit Union website.

Editor's Note: WCTV is a proud partner of the Power Forward Speaker Series event.

