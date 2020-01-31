Power Forward Speaker Series: WCTV Talks with Peter Diamandis

By: Michael Hudak | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 31, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — You could say Peter Diamandis has always had his mind towards the future.

"The day before anything is truly a breakthrough, it's a crazy idea," Diamandis said on CBS This Morning in 2018. "A thousand years ago, it was only the kings and queens that could do things on a national or regional level. Today, it's all of us. Anyone who's truly passionate, driven by a massively transformative purpose can go and make a change in the world."

Two years later, that exponential mindset is rubbing off on people right here in the Big Bend.

"One thing that I learned from Peter Diamandis is 'moonshot thinking,'" Business owner Yuh-Mei Hutt said. "One of the tenants of that is thinking '10-x'. What that did was stretch my mind. If I want to grow my business ten times, I need to think beyond who my customers are right now."

Yuh-Mei Hutt is the President of Golden Lighting in Tallahassee. She's attended Diamandis' institution and has seen him speak on multiple occasions.

WCTV's Michael Hudak had the opportunity to speak with Diamandis over the phone ahead of next week's Power Forward Speaker Series event. He tells us that businesses like Yuh-Mei's are actually the ones with the ability to grow at an exponential level.

"The real, true opportunities in innovation are coming from the small companies," Diamandis told WCTV. "The companies that are crushing it, that are doing extraordinarily well, are those companies that are founder-lead, data-driven, experimentalist companies. They have a vision by the founder to create something extraordinary."

This has created a ripple-effect -- stretching from Diamandis' Silicon-Valley Institute to a small business in Tallahassee.

And next week, at the Power Forward Speaker Series, it will extend to others in the Big Bend.

