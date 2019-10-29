Peter Diamandis announced as Power Forward Speaker Series keynote speaker

By: Michael Hudak | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — First Commerce Credit Union has announced Peter Diamandis will be its keynote speaker for the upcoming Power Forward Speaker Series in Tallahassee.

Diamandis, an entrepreneur in his own right, is known for his role as executive chairman of the X Prize Foundation, which hosts $10 million competitions to solve global problems. Elon Musk was a benefactor of one of X Prize's Global Learning competitions. Diamandis also founded Singularity University, a corporation focused on educating entrepreneurs about exponential technologies.

In 2014, Fortune named Diamandis as one of the world's 50 greatest leaders.

Kim Howes, the senior vice president of First Commerce Credit Union, joined WCTV's 4 p.m. newscast to make the announcement.

"We really believe in the power of small businesses to fuel our region's economy," Howes said.

Howes said the credit union teamed up with the FSU College of Business seven years ago to create the Power Forward Speaker Series.

The Power Forward Speaker Series event will take place on February 4, 2020. The event starts at 3:30 p.m. inside the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall on FSU's campus. Tickets are available now on the First Commerce Credit Union's website.

Earlier this year, businessman Kevin O'Leary from Shark Tank shared his keys to success as the keynote speaker.

Editor's note: WCTV is a proud partner of the Power Forward Speaker Series event.

