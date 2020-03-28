Power outage in Tallahassee leaves traffic lights out near Blairstone Road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
March 28, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Multiple power outages were reported in Tallahassee just north of East Tennessee Street. Traffic lights are out in multiple locations as a result. According to a witness, a near collision along Blairstone Road already occurred at an affected intersection.
The city of Tallahassee reports, over 1,200 customers are affected.
WCTV reporter Jacob Murphey says he saw a power line sparking near trees . We are working to confirm if that is related to the outages.
This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more.
UPDATE: The power has been restored.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.