Power outage in Tallahassee leaves traffic lights out near Blairstone Road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Multiple power outages were reported in Tallahassee just north of East Tennessee Street. Traffic lights are out in multiple locations as a result. According to a witness, a near collision along Blairstone Road already occurred at an affected intersection.

The city of Tallahassee reports, over 1,200 customers are affected.

WCTV reporter Jacob Murphey says he saw a power line sparking near trees . We are working to confirm if that is related to the outages.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more.

UPDATE: The power has been restored.

