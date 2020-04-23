Power outages reported following severe weather in Leon County, Big Bend

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee and Talquin Electric are reporting power outages following severe weather that came through Leon County on Thursday evening.

The City of Tallahassee is reporting 1,490 customers without power, as of 7 p.m.

Talquin Electric is reporting 8,225 outages as of 7 p.m.

Duke Energy is also reporting outages. For their map, click here.

We are currently experiencing outages throughout the service territory. We have around 6,200 Members without power. Crews are en route to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible. For outage updates, please visit our outage map at https://t.co/6TEf5g4aXT. pic.twitter.com/PXL86DFSF1 — Talquin Electric Cooperative (@TECtwwi) April 23, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.