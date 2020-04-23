Power outages reported following severe weather in Leon County, Big Bend

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 7:39 PM, Apr 23, 2020

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
April 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee and Talquin Electric are reporting power outages following severe weather that came through Leon County on Thursday evening.

The City of Tallahassee is reporting 1,490 customers without power, as of 7 p.m.

Talquin Electric is reporting 8,225 outages as of 7 p.m.

Duke Energy is also reporting outages. For their map, click here.


This is a developing story and will be updated.

 