Powerful thunderstorm wreaks havoc in Jefferson County

By Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Winds from a powerful thunderstorm ripped through a portion of Jefferson County on Wednesday night, leaving a path of destruction.

No injuries were reported, but some homes were damaged in the town of Lloyd, said Jefferson County Sheriff Mac McNeill. Initial calls into the emergency line began to come in around 6:45 p.m.

Dozens of large trees in the area were snapped like toothpicks. The storm, which passed over I-10, brought traffic to a halt near mile marker 222 after leaving timber on the roadway, said Patricia Jefferson-Shaw of the Florida Highway Patrol.

Some residents were left ion the dark after trees downed power lines. Utility crews were on the scene late into the evening working to repair the issue.

Sheriff McNeill gave WCTV's Katie Kaplan a tour with a flashlight of the most heavily damaged home. Trees were left lying on top of the house and in the yard, near where leftover piles of hail could still be seen at 9:45 p.m. One of the trees pierced through the roof and into the master bedroom, McNeill said.

A small group from the non-profit G-Fast (Georgia-Florida Aviation Search Team) were on scene with chainsaws and other machinery within 45 minutes working to clear trees and debris, said McNeill.

