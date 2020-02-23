Pregnant woman fatally shot in Philadelphia; baby dies after emergency C-section

After a pregnant woman was fatally injured in a double shooting, doctors performed an emergency C-section, but her baby was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Police say a pregnant woman in her 30s died after she was shot once in the chest in Philadelphia. Doctors performed an emergency C-section, but the baby was also pronounced dead. (Source: KYW/CNN)

Philadelphia police say a pregnant woman in her 30s was driven to Temple University Hospital by a 40-year-old man Friday evening. She was shot once in the chest.

The woman was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m., and doctors performed an emergency C-section. The baby was also pronounced dead at 6:19 p.m.

Police say the man, who was shot in the chest and shoulder, is in critical condition.

“It’s tragic, but the city that we’re living in right now, the mind state, no one is caring about the mother; no one is caring about the child,” said Carl Washington with Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network.

No arrests have been made, but a weapon was recovered.

