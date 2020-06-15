U.S. Forest Service conducting prescribed burn in Apalachicola National Forest

By: Chloe Harden | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- You may have seen the smoke on the southside of Leon County.

The U.S. Forest Service is conducting a prescribed burn in the Apalachicola National Forest, just south of Forest Road 301 and north of Forest Road 374.

The roughly 1800 acre burn aims to improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation build up and lower the threat of wildfires.

"What the fire does, it's a stressor for all the vegetation that's out there. It comes through and it consumes the dead fuel, the old plant parts and makes room for new growth," said David Quisenberry, Assistant Fire Manager of the Wakulla District of the Apalachicola National Forest

This is one of many burns in the Apalachicola Forest this season.

The forest service reminds drivers to be careful in that area. Smoke is still clearing and will impact visibility.

