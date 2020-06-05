Prescribed burn scheduled for Friday at Apalachicola National Forest in Wakulla County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 5, 2020

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The U.S. Forest Service says it is prescribed burning in the Apalachicola National Forest in Wakulla County on Friday.

The 2,404-acre burn is happening in Wakulla County, south of Forest Road 309 and north of Forest Road 361, the service says.

The USDA Forest Service Southern Region says it is taking a risk-informed approach to managing the burn by keeping track of the following factors:

—Ability to maintain fire responder viability and sustainability

—Potential smoke impacts to communities from prescribed fire and how that interacts with COVID-19 effects

—Ability to use local resources so inter-state travel is not necessary

"People are reminded that the smoke they may see today and tomorrow in this vicinity is not coming from a wildfire," the service says.

The service is asking people to drive slowly with lights on when traveling in smoking areas.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.