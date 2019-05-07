Prescribed burn taking place in Wakulla County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The U.S. Forest Service is alerting residents to a prescribed burn taking place today in the Apalachicola National Forest.

The burning will occur Tuesday in Wakulla County, south of the Wakulla Work Center.

Fire officials say the purpose of the 1,921-acre burn is to improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation build up, and reduce the threat of wildfires.

Officials are reminding everyone that the smoke they may see today and tomorrow in this vicinity is not coming from a wildfire.

Motorists are cautioned to drive slowly with lights on while travelling in the smoky areas. Drivers should also be cautious, particularly in the areas where prescribed fires have taken place when it is foggy. Morning fog can mix with smoke and decrease visibility even further.

Today's burning is in burn units 301 and 302 on the Apalachicola planned burn map.