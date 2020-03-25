President Trump approves Florida major disaster declaration

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

WASHINGTON (WCTV) — President Donald Trump has declared that a major disaster exists in the state of Florida and has ordered federal assistance to help state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to a White House press release, the president's action makes federal funding available for crisis counseling for affected people throughout the state.

The federal funding is also accessible to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas in the state impacted by COVID-19.

Gracia B. Szczech has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in those areas, the release said.

The White House says more designations may be made at a later time if the state requests it and if they are warranted.

