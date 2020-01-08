President Trump approves Puerto Rico emergency declaration following deadly earthquakes

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 8, 2020

WASHINGTON (WCTV) — Following recent deadly earthquakes, President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency for Puerto Rico on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The president ordered federal assistance to help the commonwealth's local response efforts to the damage the earthquakes, which began around December 28, 2019, caused.

Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott wrote a letter to the president, asking him to declare the state of emergency, Tuesday afternoon.

Trump's approval authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts, which have the purpose of soothing the hardship and suffering the emergency caused on the Puerto Rican community.

The agencies will use their resources to protect property and public health and safety, as well as to lower the threat of a catastrophe in all 78 municipalities in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

The assistance and emergency protective measures will be provided at 75% federal funding.

