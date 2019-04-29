President Trump planning to hold Make America Great Again rally in Florida panhandle

By: CBS Miami, News Service Florida
April 29, 2019

TALLLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBSMiami/NSF) – President Donald Trump will hold a rally next week in Bay County, part of a heavily Republican region that could be important for his 2020 re-election campaign.

Trump is scheduled to appear at 7 p.m. central time May 8 at the Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach, his campaign announced Monday.

While Northwest Florida votes heavily for Republican candidates, Trump also will be visiting a region that is struggling to recover from the Oct. 10 Hurricane Michael.

Large parts of Bay County were devastated by the Category 5 storm, and state and local officials are calling for more federal assistance.

 
