Trump says he's 'president of law and order,' declares aggressive action on violent protests

By: CBS News

June 1, 2020

President Trump said Monday he would deploy the military against protesters if local officials cannot stop violence that has erupted in some areas. "I will fight to protect you — I am your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters," Mr. Trump said.

While only states can activate the National Guard, Mr. Trump said he will deploy "thousands and thousands" of heavily armed soldiers to Washington D.C. About 200 troops were moved out of Fort Bragg to deploy to the Washington-area to be ready on short notice if needed, CBS News' David Martin reported.

"If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," Mr. Trump said. "I am also taking swift and decisive action to protect our great capital, Washington, D.C. What happened in the city last night was a total disgrace. As we speak, I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults and the wanton destruction of property."

The president made the announcement amid the back drop of tear gas and flash bangs on the other side of the White House in Lafayette Park.

Mr. Trump said he is mobilizing "all available federal resources — civilian and military — to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson, and to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including your Second Amendment rights."

Mr. Trump lamented George Floyd's death, which has served as the catalyst for many of the protests, and said he will not have died in vain. But Mr. Trump quickly pivoted to the need to keep violence off the streets, saying the nation is under siege by ill-intended actors and mentioning some of the violent acts and vandalism that have taken place in the country over the last several days.

"These are not acts of peaceful protest. These are acts of domestic terror," Mr. Trump said.

On Friday night, Mr. Trump was briefly moved to the White House bunker on Friday evening as protests were being held near the White House, CBS News has confirmed. A senior administration official said the action was taken out of an abundance of caution.

Ahead of the president's statement, Attorney General William Barr was spotted walking in Lafayette Park with a security detail, not far from the protesters.

On a call with governors Monday, the president called them "weak" and "fools" for not cracking down harder on the civil unrest gripping their cities.

There have protests across the country for several days since the death of Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd, a black man, died after a white officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and pleaded for air. One officer has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, and he was fired along with three others. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will lead all prosecutions related to Floyd's death, officials announced Sunday night.