President Trump to attend anti-abortion rally in Washington DC

By: The Associated Press

January 23, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump will be the first president to attend the annual March for Life in Washington on Friday.

The first March for Life rally was in 1974, the year after the Roe. v. Wade ruling to legalize abortion.

President Trump tweeted Wednesday that he would be there.

He gave a speech in 2018 through a video feed for the event.

Previous Republican Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush have spoken to the crowd by telephone but were not there in person.

