Presidential candidate to visit Tallahassee

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The 2020 presidential campaign is coming to the capital city.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who’s running for the democratic nomination for president, is set to visit Tallahassee Tuesday afternoon.

Klobuchar is set to meet with leaders of the House Democratic Caucus at the Florida Capitol. She’ll hold a press conference following the meeting.

Her visit will follow a stop in South Florida earlier in the day.

The Senator is scheduled to hold a roundtable in Miami with medical professionals and healthcare advocates to discuss her plans to lower costs and widen coverage.

This will mark Klobuchar’s second visit to Florida as a presidential candidate. She joined a roundtable discussion on climate change in Tampa in March.

Klobuchar is in her third term in the U.S. Senate representing Minnesota. She’s a lawyer and served as a county prosecutor prior to her election.

