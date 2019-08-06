Former Prestige Cleaners employee stole over $7,000 from business, police say

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A former Prestige Cleaners employee was charged with grand theft, making false entry in books of a business entity and an organized scheme to defraud after an investigation found $7,351.56 was stolen from the business, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to an affidavit filed on August 2, Erin Parrish stole the cash customers used to pay for their dry cleaning, used a company credit card for her own shopping and committed payroll fraud.

Parrish stole most of the money between October 2018 and January 2019, shortly after she was promoted and given responsibilities managing finances at Prestige Cleaners locations at Aplachee Parkway, Tharpe Street and Killearn, the affidavit said.

Parrish put in her two-week notice and got her last paycheck in March 2019, and she told her former employers that she had to quit to take care of her mother with breast cancer in Indiana, according to the affidavit.

Prestige Cleaners’ owners reported the theft to the sheriff’s office on June 14.

One of the owners told officials they discovered Parrish was arrested in Ohio for fraud and sentenced to prison, the affidavit said. Sheriff’s office detectives confirmed she was convicted of felony theft and identity theft charges.

A detective wrote in the affidavit he tried to contact Parrish, but only managed to get in touch with her lawyer, who said she wouldn’t talk to him.

The affidavit said both owners of the dry cleaners were interviewed and ruled out as possible suspects, since there was no evidence to show they were the ones who took the money.

