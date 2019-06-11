Pride display goes up at Valdosta State for first time

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

Jun 11, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A new display at Archives and Special Collections at Valdosta State is bringing a new meaning to the phrase, "Blazer Pride."

Wear Your Pride, filled with memorabilia and donations from campus LGBTQ groups throughout the decades, is the latest display to be set up in the building.

Organizers say the display is meant to send a message to students, and the community as a whole, that VSU is a safe space and the university stands with the LGBTQ community.

"Letting them know that there's a rich history of diversity and inclusion here at VSU," said Douglas Carlson, an archives technical assistant. "We want to make sure that we create a safe environment so people can be themselves and concentrate on learning."

Located inside the Odum Library, this is the first time the university has put together a Pride display.