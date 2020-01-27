Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe

A U.S. prosecutor overseeing the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation says Prince Andrew has been uncooperative in the inquiry.

Speaking at a news conference outside Epstein’s New York mansion, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said prosecutors and the FBI had contacted Prince Andrew’s lawyers and requested to interview him as part of the investigation.

Berman said that “to date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation."

Andrew announced last year that he was withdrawing from his royal duties amid renewed attention of his friendship with Epstein, and a woman’s claim that she had several sexual encounters with the prince starting when she was 17.

Andrew has denied any sexual contact with the woman.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.