Prince Harry and Meghan introduce their son to the world

By: CBS News

May 8, 2019

LONDON (CBS) -- The moment millions of people around the world have waited months for, the first glimpse of Britain's newest royal, finally came on Wednesday.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, introduced their son to the media at a strictly-controlled event at Windsor Castle, but declined to quash several days of feverish speculation on the royal baby's name.

Meghan, who appeared happy and healthy, said her son has "been a dream" and has the "sweetest temperament, he's really calm."

"It's magic, it's pretty amazing, and I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy," she said during her son's first brief encounter with a television camera.

"His looks are changing every single day," Harry noted. "Parenting is amazing. It's only been, what, two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy, and to be able to spend some special time with him as he slowly starts to grow up."

"He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well," the bearded prince joked.

Harry and Meghan thanked the public for their well-wishes before they left the camera position, with Harry cradling their son in his arms and Meghan resting her arm around his shoulders.

Queen Elizabeth II was expected to meet her new great-grandson -- her eighth great-grandchild and now the 7th in line to the British throne -- and his parents later on Wednesday.

The royal birth

Meghan gave birth to the couple's first child at 5:26 a.m. local time on Monday. He weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces, and Harry said that both mom and baby were doing well.

Meghan had hoped and planned for a home birth, but it has been widely reported -- though not yet confirmed by the palace -- that in the end the royal couple welcomed their first child into the world in a London hospital.

Many newspapers and royal observers have said Meghan gave birth at London's Portland Hospital for Women and Children, an exclusive private facility in the heart of the British capital. Buckingham Palace has issued no statement on the reports, but has not refuted them.

The newest royal has thus far been referred to in the press simply as "Baby Sussex," as the couple have apparently yet to settle on, or at least announce, his name.

On Monday, new dad Prince Harry beamed as he announced his son's birth.

"I am so incredibly proud of my wife, and as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I am just over the moon," Harry told reporters. "Thank you very much guys. Thank you."

Royal reporter Roya Nikkah said this royal baby was always going to be unlike any other.

"We now have the first British-American prince born into the royal family, that's a landmark moment," she said. "I suppose it shows how international and diverse we are as a society."

Baby Sussex is 7th in line in the succession to the British throne, but he won't be called "his royal highness," as the rules around the granting of royal titles were tightened up about 100 years ago.

But, that didn't matter to Andrea Thompson, who traveled to Windsor from London with her two sons. She said the newest member of the royal family was, to her, a reflection of today's Britain.

"Well certainly when I was growing up as a mixed race woman, I felt very distant from the royal family. I think that seeing Meghan marry into that family now has really changed my opinion about what they stand for," Thompson said. "I think it marks a time where the royal family, more now than ever, is reflecting what the U.K. really is."