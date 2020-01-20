Prince Harry hopes for calmer future, but not much chance

In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London. As part of a surprise announcement distancing themselves from the British royal family, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan declared they will “work to become financially independent” - a move that has not been clearly spelled out and could be fraught with obstacles. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
Updated: Mon 8:13 PM, Jan 20, 2020

LONDON (AP) - Prince Harry says he’s taking a “leap of faith’’ as he steps back from royal duties in an attempt to build a more peaceful life — one free of the journalists who have filmed, photographed and written about him since the day he was born.

But it’s not likely to play out that way.

Global fame will follow Harry and his TV star wife, Meghan, even as they decamp to the seemingly more benign environment of Canada.

As Harry reportedly flew out of Britain on Monday for Canada, royal expert Pauline Maclaran says that if they believe the media will leave them alone, they aren’t being realistic.

