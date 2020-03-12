Princess Cruises suspends operations for coronavirus pandemic

(Gray News) - Carnival’s Princess Cruises announced Thursday that it is suspending its operations for 60 days amid concerns over the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The suspension will affect voyages from March 12 to May 10, CNBC reported.

The Diamond Princess, one of the Carnival Corp.-owned cruise line’s ships, was quarantined off the coast of Japan in February when someone tested positive for the respiratory virus. Hundreds of people fell ill, as the ship became the site of one of the first outbreaks outside of China.

Another Carnival ship, the Grand Princess, sat off the coast of California for several days when people on board also tested positive for COVID-19. Passengers and crews were allowed to disembark ni Oakland, with those infected being sent to quarantine facilities in the U.S.

