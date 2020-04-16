Prison workers union says federal Leon County prison worker tests positive for coronavirus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A representative from American Federation of Government Employees Local 1570 has confirmed to WCTV that the union has been notified of the first staff member to test positive for COVID-19.

The employee reportedly works at the Federal Correctional Institution in Leon County.

Union vice president Kristan Morgan said an inmate has been put in isolation while awaiting a coronavirus test result. She added that staff was notified by a conference call on Thursday and an email was sent out shortly afterward. Morgan said an investigation is being conducted to see who has come into contact with the worker.

WCTV has reached out to the Federal Bureau of Prisons for comment but have not heard back.