Private school voucher expansion passes final senate committee

By: Capitol News Service

February 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) — Under a voucher expansion approved Tuesday by the Senate Education Appropriations Committee, 35,000 low-income children placed on a waiting list after qualifying for Family Empowerment Scholarships in 2019 would receive the scholarships this fall.

Critics called it an affront to separation of church and state and warned that private schools may indoctrinate students with religious beliefs. However, sponsor Sen. Manny Diaz said the cost for the expansion is minimal in the overall $22 billion education budget.

“We have 35,000 students who have gone through the process that are low income, that are qualified, that don’t have the ability to participate in this," Diaz said. "And I think if you compare those two things, you know the $22 billion plus, not to mention all the capital dollars, which is another $2.9 billion statewide that are expended through districts on public education, I think this is a small program."

The legislation also automatically increases the number of vouchers available each year by about 28,000, which is equal to about 1% of the number of public school students.

Copyright 2020 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.